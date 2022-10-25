Strs Ohio Has $52,000 Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Terex were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

