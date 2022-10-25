Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.5 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.