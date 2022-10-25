Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.96.
Schlumberger Stock Up 3.5 %
SLB opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $52.51.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.
Institutional Trading of Schlumberger
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,591,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
