Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 561.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after buying an additional 476,727 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,677,000 after buying an additional 445,257 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,380,000 after buying an additional 412,456 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $40,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

