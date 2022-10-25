Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,978 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Fox Factory worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Fox Factory by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

