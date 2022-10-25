Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 25 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Seaboard worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 45.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Seaboard in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Seaboard in the first quarter worth $210,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Stock Performance

SEB stock opened at $3,632.82 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $3,295.00 and a 1-year high of $4,394.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

