Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Eagle Materials worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.32.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

