Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of SPS Commerce worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

