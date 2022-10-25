Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,412 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,089,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 125,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $45.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.