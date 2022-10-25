National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $39.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 188,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

