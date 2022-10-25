National Bank of Canada FI Sells 81,991 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.14 and a 200 day moving average of $203.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.05 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

