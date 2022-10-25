National Bank of Canada FI Sells 555,989 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555,989 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $53.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

