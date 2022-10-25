National Bank of Canada FI Sells 221,789 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,789 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $915,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $479,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.