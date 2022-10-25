National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,234 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

EUFN opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

