National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,264 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 88.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 7,437.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,712 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 712,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TGB has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.61.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

