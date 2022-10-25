National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 4,850 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.