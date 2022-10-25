Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 4.0 %

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.93%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

