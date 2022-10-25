HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $239.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.43.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $210.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

