HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Oppenheimer

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCA. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.43.

Shares of HCA opened at $210.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.94. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

