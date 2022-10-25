HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $217.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $199.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. Citigroup reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.43.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $210.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.94.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

