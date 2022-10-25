First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,946 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 27,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 64.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 599,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 234,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $227.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,900 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

