Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Crown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Crown by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,008,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,181,000 after acquiring an additional 235,538 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.48 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

