Cwm LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

