Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $85.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $78.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 43.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 5,439.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,524 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Crown by 155.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after purchasing an additional 656,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 78.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.