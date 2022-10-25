Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Construction Partners stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,719 shares of company stock worth $1,733,165. 24.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

