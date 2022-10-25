CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 29.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 70,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

