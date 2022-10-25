CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.17.

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,206,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

