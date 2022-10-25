BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 47,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 186,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Apple by 35.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 664,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,870,000 after buying an additional 175,365 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 22,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

