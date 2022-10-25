Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Asana were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Asana by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 13.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,118,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Asana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Asana by 21.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

ASAN opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

