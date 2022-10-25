Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $802,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $21,215,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RC. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

Ready Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

RC opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

