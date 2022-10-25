Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 883 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 217,778 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Banc of California by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 391,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 172,402 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,404,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Banc of California by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 494,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 102,589 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BANC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Banc of California Stock Down 0.4 %

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $932.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

