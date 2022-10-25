Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,920 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,753,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,250 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,911,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,240,000 after acquiring an additional 295,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EB opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $616.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.50. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $22.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

About Eventbrite

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.