Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,473 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Infinera were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.13. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

