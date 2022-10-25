Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,177 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

