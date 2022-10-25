Arizona State Retirement System Invests $277,000 in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

VRE stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15, a PEG ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,530,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,633.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $3,740,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,145,318.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

