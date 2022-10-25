Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JFrog were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 286,387 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 97,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at JFrog
In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,618,877.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,420. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JFrog Price Performance
Shares of JFrog stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.25. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $42.33.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.