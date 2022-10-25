Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.7% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apple by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.