Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is TimeScale Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 91.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $9,563,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,191,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 292,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 81.3% in the first quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

AAPL opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

