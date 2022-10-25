Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 21,805 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of M/I Homes worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MHO. TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MHO opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.01. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

