Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 17,898 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

