Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241,292 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 297.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after acquiring an additional 613,122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 606,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,851.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,319,000 after acquiring an additional 598,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.