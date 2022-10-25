Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,281 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after buying an additional 210,360 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,447,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

