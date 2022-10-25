64,274 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 111,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 124.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

