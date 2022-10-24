Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $2,337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.92.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.