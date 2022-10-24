XPO Logistics (XPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. XPO Logistics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.55-$5.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.55-$5.90 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPO opened at $45.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

