Williams Companies (WMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Williams Companies to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Williams Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Williams Companies Price Performance
Williams Companies stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Williams Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Companies (WMB)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.