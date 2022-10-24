Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 335,736 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 808.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,736 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Haemonetics worth $24,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $2,214,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $16,914,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,136,616. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $80.93.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.