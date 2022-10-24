Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.01 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $25,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,751,000 after buying an additional 330,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,830,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.45.

NYSE:AVB opened at $173.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $168.05 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.28%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

