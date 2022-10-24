Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,447 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $26,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,249,000 after purchasing an additional 303,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

