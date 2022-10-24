Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Ventas worth $27,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

VTR stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

